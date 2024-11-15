Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZIONL opened at $25.79 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76.

