Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 57.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $230,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

SPNS stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.25. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

