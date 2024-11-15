Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 256.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 15.3% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Price Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $45.08 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.