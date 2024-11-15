Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $520.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $477.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $394.76 and a 1-year high of $534.03.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 target price (up previously from $536.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.40.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,370 shares of company stock valued at $97,749,218. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

