Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 1,686 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 922,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,230,000 after purchasing an additional 165,738 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after purchasing an additional 430,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $198.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.13 and a 1 year high of $203.32.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.