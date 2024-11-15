Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Certara were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,392 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,173,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,617,000 after buying an additional 32,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Certara by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,079,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after buying an additional 273,095 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Certara by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,773,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after buying an additional 248,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP raised its position in shares of Certara by 153.0% during the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,308,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after buying an additional 791,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of CERT opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

