Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Purchases $12,000.00 in Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) Director Johnny D. Powers bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,000. This trade represents a 4.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zomedica Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Zomedica stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Zomedica Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Zomedica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Zomedica

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zomedica stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Free Report) by 1,585.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,757 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zomedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.