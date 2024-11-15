ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $296.0 million-$299.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $296.9 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.920-0.930 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

