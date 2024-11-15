ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $11.05. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 3,413,383 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 352.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

