11,275 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2,479.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DBX opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $8,824,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,658,649.92. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 481,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,675. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,337. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

