1776 Wealth LLC Has $656,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after buying an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $108,938,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,742,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,584,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,588,000 after buying an additional 110,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $562.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,965. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $496.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.96 and a 52 week high of $569.47.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. This represents a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,415 shares of company stock worth $15,829,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

