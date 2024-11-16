1776 Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDL. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 155,103 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. 277,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,144. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

