771 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $293.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $314.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

