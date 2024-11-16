908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 908 Devices

908 Devices Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

(Get Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.