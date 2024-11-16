AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Short Interest Down 25.7% in October

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth $800,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,250,000.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUFC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,013. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $35.11 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

