Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 51596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

