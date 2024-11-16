Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AFMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Affimed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affimed

Affimed Stock Performance

Shares of AFMD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 132,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 2,922.74%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affimed will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 12.2% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 4.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.