Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partners downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $53.78 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79.

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. This represents a 11.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,087,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after acquiring an additional 388,381 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,693,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,814,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.