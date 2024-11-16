AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

