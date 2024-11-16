Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,701 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,007,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,051,000 after buying an additional 874,920 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,852,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,720,000 after buying an additional 546,542 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,151,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,966,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,617,000 after buying an additional 252,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,083,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $397,657,000 after acquiring an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $89.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

