Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,128 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 445.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 895.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Atkore by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Atkore by 829.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $88.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.13. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.08.

Insider Activity at Atkore

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

