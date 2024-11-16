Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Prudential were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 45.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 19.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Prudential by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential by 98.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 202.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PUK opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.1368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Prudential to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

