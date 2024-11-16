Aigen Investment Management LP Has $265,000 Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VET. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,484,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,463,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after buying an additional 134,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,190,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 131,780 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 149.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 144,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 86,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

VET stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.089 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -9.63%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

