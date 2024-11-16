Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $312,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 936.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.