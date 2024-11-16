Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 59.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 87.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $558.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $580.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $523.33 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total transaction of $1,197,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,735 shares in the company, valued at $62,117,555.35. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,615.70. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,313 shares of company stock worth $2,527,495 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

