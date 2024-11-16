Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DSGX opened at $111.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $117.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $125.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

