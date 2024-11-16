Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of DSGX opened at $111.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $117.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $125.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
