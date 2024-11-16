Air Industries Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results and Positive Fiscal 2024 OutlookOn November 14, 2024, Air Industries Group (NYSE American: AIRI), a prominent manufacturer of precision components and assemblies for major aerospace and defense prim

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Air Industries Group’s 8K filing here.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

See Also