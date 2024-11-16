Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $317.10 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $332.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.76.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

