Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Up 17.5% in October

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 129,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Airgain Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.69. Airgain has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 30.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 131,675 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airgain by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Airgain by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

