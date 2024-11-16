Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 16 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Aisin Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

