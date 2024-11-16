Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the October 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of QMOM stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,737. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $295.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91.

About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

