Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 714 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $27,146.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,276,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,561,238.06. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 45,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,629,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,739 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $104,109.39.

On Thursday, November 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 42,150 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $1,605,915.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00.

Shares of VTOL opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.31. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

