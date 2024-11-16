Alumis Inc. (ALMS) Reveals Financial Results and Clinical Program AdvancesAlumis Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMS) recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the fiscal quarter concluded on September 30, 2024, along with significant developments in its clinical

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Alumis’s 8K filing here.
Alumis Company Profile
Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.
