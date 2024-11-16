American Airlines Group’s (AAL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. 22,756,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,317,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 806,770 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 57,339,666 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,498,000 after acquiring an additional 458,310 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock worth $102,151,000 after acquiring an additional 508,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 787,671 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.