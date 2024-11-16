American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Update

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 973,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Public Education Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27.

Insider Transactions at American Public Education

In other news, Director Michael David Braner acquired 17,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $299,713.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,922,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,242,169.70. This represents a 0.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 117,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,393. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

