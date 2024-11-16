American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $134.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.22.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

