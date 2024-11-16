Analysts Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Target Price at $178.82

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.82.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $165.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $176.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

