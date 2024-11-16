Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Price Target at $12.83

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Dana has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.30.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dana in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Dana in the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the third quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dana by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

