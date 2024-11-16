Analysts Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $90.63

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.63.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
NYSE:SCCO opened at $99.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $70.63 and a 1-year high of $129.79.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.09%.
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.
