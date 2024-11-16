Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 8.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in AON by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of AON by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $379.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.21. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $389.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.19.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

