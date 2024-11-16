Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Boosted by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $379.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.12 and a 200-day moving average of $323.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $389.21.

AON Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.