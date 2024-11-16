Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lessened by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,183,000 after acquiring an additional 309,702 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,623,000 after acquiring an additional 883,761 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,390,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.19.

AON stock opened at $379.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $389.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

