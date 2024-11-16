APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $37.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 3.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in APA by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in APA by 1,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in APA by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

