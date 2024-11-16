AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Insider Matthew S. Mazza Sells 5,090 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 5,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,202,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,559.84. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of APPF stock opened at $230.02 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.86 and its 200 day moving average is $231.12.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPF. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

View Our Latest Report on AppFolio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 188.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after buying an additional 120,835 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 149,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 112,024 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 516.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 998.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.