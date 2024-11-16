Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 14,206 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 15,275.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,998,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,993.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 557,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 539,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,510,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 448,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 208.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 516,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,129 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $29.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1568 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

