Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 128.2% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $42.23.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

