Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Up 16.8% in October

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Arch Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ARTH stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

