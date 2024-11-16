Archer Investment Corp Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after buying an additional 738,509 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after purchasing an additional 233,242 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,227,000 after purchasing an additional 183,755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 52.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 477,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,285,000 after purchasing an additional 164,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,011,000 after buying an additional 153,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.92.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $314.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $322.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.