Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $186.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

