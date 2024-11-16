Archer Investment Corp Sells 300 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $224,461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after buying an additional 1,661,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $57,435,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 846.7% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after buying an additional 1,109,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joho Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 428.9% during the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,511 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.6 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $50.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

BROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. This trade represents a 26.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. This represents a 47.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,689,583 shares of company stock valued at $55,164,707 over the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

